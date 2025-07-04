Almost 1800 flights departing from this Costa del Sol Airport over the weekend

MALAGA-COSTA DEL SOL Airport will operate 1,798 flights starting from today over the first weekend of July.

This is 29 more than the same period in July last year, demonstrating the airport’s importance as the gateway for international tourists into Andalusia.

Sunday will be the busiest day, with 617 flights scheduled. Almost 500 of those flights are international. Today will see 609 flights, with 572 on Saturday.

Malaga Airport is Aena’s fourth-largest airport in terms of passengers, with a consistent monthly growth in numbers so far this year.

Between January and May, almost one million passengers have passed through the airport’s doors.

“July is going to be a tough month for work,” Ryanair flight attendant Amanda Martínez told Malaga Hoy.

“I’m from Vitoria, I’ve been flying for several years, but this is my first summer here. The Costa del Sol airport is on another level. Even when I was in Denmark, it was nothing like that. There are way more flights here than at a normal airport. And Málaga is also trendy, ” she added.

Madrid-Barajas saw 26.8 million passengers, Barcelona had 21.8 million, and Palma de Mallorca saw 10.3 million. All airports are experiencing an increase in passengers.

