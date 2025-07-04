Remembering when Time Team came: Channel 4 archaeologists dug into Denia’s 2,000 year old history

CHANNEL 4’S Time Team packed their trowels and digging gear to swap soggy British fields for the sun-drenched Spanish coast 25 years ago.

To celebrate the new millennium, Sir Tony Robinson – he of Baldric fame – and his fearless archaeological squad set their sights on Denia, with its rich, complex history.

They unearthed some fascinating secrets, particularly about its powerful Islamic past at the turn of the previous millennium.

Tony, the ever-enthusiastic presenter, along with heavyweights like the late Mick Aston (the one with the colourful jumpers), ‘geophys wizard’ John Gater, landscape archaeologist Stewart Ainsworth and strategist Carenza Lewis, had teamed up with local expert Josep Gisbert to investigate Denia’s past.

Time Team presenters Mick Aston (left) and Tony Robinson: Credit Cordon Press

But the town, with its mix of Islamic, Roman, and medieval influences, presented a new challenge. This was a chance to dive into a site that was, a thousand years ago, a thriving Islamic outpost in medieval Europe.

The town’s history stretches back over two millennia. From ancient ports to mighty fortresses, every archaeological layer promised a clue. For the Time Team, their mission was crystal clear: expose the hidden stories beneath Denia’s bustling streets, especially its crucial Islamic period.

The team’s main focus was the Islamic era, when it flourished as a port and cultural centre. They were particularly hoping to find Islamic pottery and burial sites, eager to understand this sophisticated period of Spanish history.

A skeleton unearthed by the Time Team in Denia. Credit: Time Team/YouTube

Teaming up with local Spanish experts, the crew, including resident digger Phil Harding with his trusty trowel, began their search near Denia Castle. This imposing fortress, though later Christianised, had strong Moorish origins, acting as the heart of the Taifa of Denia, a powerful independent Muslim state.

The dig swiftly uncovered a wealth of glazed Moorish pottery shards – indicating a sophisticated culture – along with metal tools, coins, and the remnants of stone walls and intricate water channels near the castle.

These finds vividly showed how the Moors were masters of adapting the land, creating incredibly productive agricultural terraces – many of which are still visible today.

These ingenious systems were a testament to advanced Islamic engineering, allowing them to farm the rugged hills around Denia with incredible efficiency.

But it wasn’t just about the digs. Tony Robinson himself got hands-on, joining efforts to recreate authentic Islamic medieval cuisine. With the help of a local Moroccan chef, he cooked up ancient recipes to taste history first hand, giving viewers a real flavour of what life was like in Denia a thousand years ago.

While the primary focus was on Denia’s Islamic power, the team also encountered tantalising glimpses of its even older past.

Beneath the Moorish layers, they also found fragments of Roman pottery, roof tiles, and even evidence of Roman walls. And the real showstopper, a stunning, beautifully preserved Roman mosaic.

This incredible find, believed to be from a wealthy Roman villa and possibly depicting mythological sea creatures or gods, hinted at the wealth and sophistication of earlier Roman inhabitants. It served as a powerful reminder that Denia had been a significant settlement across multiple epochs.

What made Denia so special, as Tony Robinson pointed out, was its identity as a cultural melting pot. The blend of those earlier Roman finds alongside the extensive Moorish irrigation systems and structures was striking.

It painted a vivid picture of a town that had always been a fantastic mix of different cultures, each adding something unique to Denia’s vibrant identity before its Christianisation in 1242. And it could be argued this continues to this day, with the more recent influx of Northern European expats

Time Team’s Denia adventure might have been a short visit (famously, as Tony used to say, ‘We have just three days to find out’), but its impact has been huge.

The episode put Denia’s incredible history, especially its rich Islamic period, on the world map. It sparked more archaeological research and drew in tourists keen to explore sites like the majestic Castillo de Denia and the stunning Cova Tallada caves.

For the locals, the dig was a massive source of pride. It not only showcased their town’s layered heritage but also hammered home the importance of preserving their history. Denia’s ancient roots, from its Roman beginnings through its powerful Islamic era and beyond, still shape the charming town you see today.

Denia might be famous for its beaches and Med charm, but Time Team proved it’s much more than a holiday spot.

