4 Jul, 2025
4 Jul, 2025 @ 14:11
1 min read

Spain’s Fernando Alonso hails British public ‘who know F1 like no other’ ahead of Silverstone

June 29, 2025, Spielberg, Austria: 14 Fernando Alonso (ESP, Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) (Credit Image: © Hoch Zwei via ZUMA Press Wire)

SPANISH Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso has heaped praise on British motorsport fans ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion, who drives for Aston Martin, declared they ‘understand Formula 1 like no other’ public in the world.

The glowing tribute was made during media day at Silverstone, where he will compete in what he describes as one of the most special circuits on the calendar.

“There are two things that make Silverstone special,” the Asturian driver explained. 

“One is racing in front of the British public, who understand Formula 1 like few others. 

“They don’t just come for the spectacle – they come because they know this sport as much as the engineers in the paddock.”

The 42-year-old veteran’s comments will likely resonate with British F1 enthusiasts, who have long prided themselves on their deep knowledge of the sport that originated in their backyard. 

Alonso’s praise comes as a refreshing change from the often generic tributes drivers typically pay to different national audiences.

The Spaniard, who has been racing in F1 for over two decades, went on to highlight Silverstone’s technical merits, describing it as ‘probably the best circuit on the calendar’ for the current generation of ground-effect cars, with its high-speed corners perfectly suited to modern Formula 1 machinery.

However, Alonso remained characteristically realistic about his chances this weekend, acknowledging that the top four teams remain ‘light years ahead’ of the rest of the field. 

The former Ferrari and McLaren driver admitted he would consider a points finish ‘another good weekend,’ targeting ninth or tenth place as a realistic goal.

“The top eight cars from those four teams are almost untouchable,” he said. 

“Only if something happens, like in Austria where two of those eight didn’t finish in the top three, does the option of sixth or seventh open up. But that’s not normal.”

When asked about his reputation for strong race pace, Alonso’s response was equally direct: “I was” – referring specifically to his performance in the recent Austrian Grand Prix, where he managed to match the pace of faster cars without excessive tyre wear.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

