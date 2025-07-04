4 Jul, 2025
4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Llanera with pool garage – € 325,000

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Llanera with pool garage - € 325

Offers for sale a semi-detached villa in the Soto de Llanera Urbanization. To enter the property, you pass through a small garden which gives you access via stairs to the property, which is distributed as follows. First floor. You will find a cozy entrance hall that distributes the different rooms, kitchen, a courtesy toilet, south-facing living-dining room with large windows and access door to the terrace and garden. Second floor, houses three bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, two full bathrooms, one of them en suite and both with a window. In the basement we find the garage for one… See full property details

Townhouse

Llanera, Asturias

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 325,000

