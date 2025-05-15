Malaga airport continues to grow, with record amount of passengers expected this year

MORE than seven million passengers passed through Malaga airport in the first four months of this year.

Around 51,500 flights were operated, with 7,177, 616 passengers travelling through the airport.

That’s 7.4% more passengers than in the same period last year.

Of the 7,161,072 who travelled on commercial flights, 1,233,138 were domestic flyers and 5,927,934 flew internationally.

The markets with the highest demand are: the UK (1,556,649 passengers), Germany (525,010 passengers) and the Netherlands (461,575 passengers).

This year’s figures represent an increase of 10.4% in users and 9% in operations compared to April 2024.

It’s also worth noting that the airport could continue its operations ‘normally’ during the nationwide blackout, by using its own generators.

These figures suggest that the total passenger number could exceed 25 million this year, a number that was nearly reached last year.

“At this rate, the airport will reach the operational limit of 30 million passengers by 2026,” said Andalucian Minister of Tourism Arturo Bernal.

Expansion measures are planned to be taken, with a branch road of 1.7 kilometres around the airport getting environmental approval.