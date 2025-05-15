VALENCIA region parents have been warned about an email scam demanding tuition fee payments.

The Valencian Education Ministry says the bogus message requests an ‘immediate payment of €850’.

The email uses the official logo and graphics of the Valencian government.

BOGUS EMAIL

Recipients are threatened with the matter being referred to the ‘litigation department’ if it is not made by May 15.

It also demands that payments have to be made via a bank transfer.

On top of that, names and other personal details are requested.

The government has made it clear that it is a scam and parents should not act on it.

It has asked for recipients to report the matter to their local school or college.

The ministry says that official notifications are sent through the usual channels like the government portal and its electronic office.

It added that bank details and transfers are never demanded via unverified emails or messages.