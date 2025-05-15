WATCH: British popstar Dua Lipa wows fans singing in Spanish at Madrid shows

DUA Lipa has wowed fans after singing in Spanish during a Madrid show, on May 11.

She sang a fully Spanish rendition of Enrique Iglesias’ 2001 hit Hero, saying: “The next song I’m gonna sing for you is a bit different, because each night I’m going to sing a song by a local artist.

“I’m really excited and a bit nervous but I wanted to sing for you guys in Spanish, if you know it, sing along.”

Dua Lipa cantando Héroe de Enrique Iglesias es todo lo que necesitaba para empezar bien la semana pic.twitter.com/CNlaLmOwL6 May 12, 2025

After the song she smiled and thanked the crowd as they shouted ‘reina’ (queen) and ‘guapa’ (beautiful).

The popstar was kicking off her Radical Optimism World Tour in the Movistar Arena with two sold out Spanish shows.

At her next performance the following night, she also sang a Spanish song, this time picking Manu Chao’s Me Gustas Tu.

Dua Lipa cantando “Me gustas tu” de Manu Chao en ESPAÑOL en Madrid en su segunda noche ??? pic.twitter.com/4VhexvLoJe — Dua Lipa México (@DUAL1PAMEXICO) May 13, 2025

During her stay in the Spanish capital, the star enjoyed a visit to the city’s iconic Museo del Prado, where she saw ‘some of her favourite paintings’ including The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch.

“I’m really lucky,” she said in a video posted to the museum’s X account, “I’ve spent the night in the Museo del Prado…unreal you have to come see it.”

The Levitating singer also posted about her trip on her own Instagram, with the cheeky caption: “Madrileña,” claiming she felt she had become a resident of the city.

Si vienes a Madrid hay que visitar el Prado. @DUALIPA se emocionó viendo “El jardín de las delicias” del Bosco pic.twitter.com/KuoGtWBuzF — Museo del Prado (@museodelprado) May 14, 2025

Dua Lipa has long been associated with the Spanish speaking world, providing the Spanish introduction to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s recent hit, Talk Talk.

In the song she says: “There’s a party at my house, come, it’ll be fun.”

She is also a long time friend of Spanish director and filmmaker, Pedro Almodovar, who was spotted attending the concert.

While appearing on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, Almodovar confessed the singer served as the muse for one of his most recent films.