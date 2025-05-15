15 May, 2025
15 May, 2025 @ 16:37
WATCH: British popstar Dua Lipa wows fans singing in Spanish at Madrid shows

DUA Lipa has wowed fans after singing in Spanish during a Madrid show, on May 11. 

She sang a fully Spanish rendition of Enrique Iglesias’ 2001 hit Hero, saying: “The next song I’m gonna sing for you is a bit different, because each night I’m going to sing a song by a local artist.

“I’m really excited and a bit nervous but I wanted to sing for you guys in Spanish, if you know it, sing along.” 

READ MORE: Dua Lipa gets to be an ‘Almodovar girl’ for a day, as she dines with the Oscar-winning Spanish director in an exclusive Madrid eatery

After the song she smiled and thanked the crowd as they shouted ‘reina’ (queen) and ‘guapa’ (beautiful).

The popstar was kicking off her Radical Optimism World Tour in the Movistar Arena with two sold out Spanish shows.

At her next performance the following night, she also sang a Spanish song, this time picking Manu Chao’s Me Gustas Tu

READ MORE: Watch: Hollywood star Will Smith shocks festival-goers at Madrid’s Mad Cool as he turns up to watch Dua Lipa

During her stay in the Spanish capital, the star enjoyed a visit to the city’s iconic Museo del Prado, where she saw ‘some of her favourite paintings’ including The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch.

“I’m really lucky,” she said in a video posted to the museum’s X account, “I’ve spent the night in the Museo del Prado…unreal you have to come see it.” 

The Levitating singer also posted about her trip on her own Instagram, with the cheeky caption: “Madrileña,” claiming she felt she had become a resident of the city.

Dua Lipa has long been associated with the Spanish speaking world, providing the Spanish introduction to Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s recent hit, Talk Talk.

In the song she says: “There’s a party at my house, come, it’ll be fun.” 

She is also a long time friend of Spanish director and filmmaker, Pedro Almodovar, who was spotted attending the concert. 

While appearing on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, Almodovar confessed the singer served as the muse for one of his most recent films.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

