UK passengers make up a third of record April figures at Costa Blanca airport

A NEW April passenger record has been set at Alicante-Elche airport with over 1.7 million travellers using the facility.

Over a third of the total came from the United Kingdom.

The April figure was the highest for the month since the airport opened in 1967.

Helped by the Easter holiday period, numbers were up by 9% on a year earlier with 7.8% more flights operated.

International flights drove the record total with domestic travellers down by 1.6% compared to April 2024.

Foreign users rose by 10.7% to reach 1.51 million travellers- dominated by the UK market with 586,853 passengers.

A distant second were the Netherlands, with 109,897; Germany, with 96,650; Belgium, with 86,768; and Poland, with 85,714.

The first four months of 2025 has seen 5.4 million passengers- up 12.7% on last year, which itself was a record.

Another record of nearly 35,000 flights was set in the first third of the year- up by 13.5% compared to the same period in 2024.