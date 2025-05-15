15 May, 2025
15 May, 2025 @ 15:00
UK passengers make up a third of record April figures at Costa Blanca airport

by
A NEW April passenger record has been set at Alicante-Elche airport with over 1.7 million travellers using the facility.

Over a third of the total came from the United Kingdom.

The April figure was the highest for the month since the airport opened in 1967.

ALICANTE-ELCHE FLIGHT INFO BOARDS(Cordon Press image)

Helped by the Easter holiday period, numbers were up by 9% on a year earlier with 7.8% more flights operated.

International flights drove the record total with domestic travellers down by 1.6% compared to April 2024.

Foreign users rose by 10.7% to reach 1.51 million travellers- dominated by the UK market with 586,853 passengers.

A distant second were the Netherlands, with 109,897; Germany, with 96,650; Belgium, with 86,768; and Poland, with 85,714.

The first four months of 2025 has seen 5.4 million passengers- up 12.7% on last year, which itself was a record.

Another record of nearly 35,000 flights was set in the first third of the year- up by 13.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

