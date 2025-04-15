MARCH passenger records were obliterated at Alicante-Elche airport with 1.47 million travellers using the facility.

Over a third came from the United Kingdom and the overall total is 16.4% higher than a year earlier, when the Easter holiday period started in March.

Alicante-Elche was the sixth busiest in the Aena network of airports behind Madrid, Barcelona, Palma, Malaga and Gran Canaria.

But it had the highest passenger percentage growth at almost double the 8.3% increase recorded last month at Malaga.

The Costa Blanca airport welcomed a record 18.4 million passengers in 2024, and that figure is certain to be broken come the end of the year.

So far in 2025, Alicante-Elche has accumulated 3.6 million travellers- up 14.6% on the first three months of last year.

Flights are also up by 16.2% over the first quarter compared to 2024.

International passenger numbers in March grew by 18.2% to a total of 1.2 million.

UK travellers came in at 502,586, meaning they accounted for well over a third of all travellers- foreign and domestic.

No other nationality came even close with the Netherlands second with 97,869; Germany, with 95,729; Poland, with 88,584; and Belgium fifth with 81,616.

Domestic passenger numbers were just under 200,000- 6% more than a year earlier.

The Easter period at the Costa Blanca airport between April 11 and April 21 has 4,014 flights scheduled- almost a thousand more than last year’s Easter programme.