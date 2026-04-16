AN ALICANTE doctor is fighting for his life after he lost his leg in a shark attack while on his honeymoon in the Maldives.

The victim, who has only been identified as Borja, is a 31-year-old gynecologist who works at Alicante General Hospital, was on holiday with his new wife Ana.

The pair were on a scuba-diving expedition off the island of Kooddoo, when Borja was attacked by a shark.

He was first taken to the nearby Ga. Atoll hospital before being airlifted to Male, the Maldives’ capital, where his leg was amputated and he received a blood transfusion.

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Borja was then placed on life support in the intensive care unit of the capital’s ADK hospital.

Quoting a source close too Ana’s family, El Periodico Mediterraneo, quoting a source close to Ana’s family, said: “With one bite, it took all the flesh from the knee down off her husband’s leg.”

The seas around Kooddoo are a popular spot for snorkelling and diving and are known for their population of spinner sharks.

However, based on the severity of Borja’s injuries, experts believe he was attacked by a bull shark.

The group of divers entered the water near a fish processing plant, where sharks regularly feed on fish waste.

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Locals reported that no waste had been dumped for a week, and suggested the sharks may have been more aggressive than usual due to hunger.

Ana’s family, who are reportedly influential business owners in Alicante, travelled to the Maldives to support their daughter and her new husband.

They have lodged a complaint against the company responsible for organising the diving trip claiming that the accident was caused by negligence.

Borja remains in a critical condition in the Maldives.

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