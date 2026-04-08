RESIDENTS were the first to spot the remains of a large whale washed up on Ferrara beach in Torrox on Tuesday afternoon.

The massive carcass was partially submerged and in an advanced state of decomposition, making it a striking and unusual sight on the normally calm beach.

Passersby quickly alerted local authorities, prompting municipal workers to arrive with heavy machinery to safely remove the enormous animal.

Experts say it is ‘almost certainly’ a fin whale, though the decayed condition makes exact identification tricky.

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Juan Antonio Lopez, a local expert, said in an interview with SUR that the jaw and overall size suggest it is a young fin whale, likely between 10 and 15 years old, measuring roughly nine to ten metres without its missing tail.

Other specialists remain cautious, noting that advanced decomposition makes identification difficult.

While others suggested it could even be a beaked whale, highlighting the uncertainty caused by missing body parts and discoloured tissue.

Strandings like this are rare on the Axarquia coast, with the last whale recorded in Torrox in July 2007.

Experts say these incidents are usually caused by illness, disorientation, collisions with vessels, or changes in sea conditions.

The whale’s dramatic appearance drew a large crowd, with locals and tourists stopping to take photos and marvel at the size of the animal.

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City officials warned the public not to touch or approach stranded animals, explaining that contact can be dangerous, and confirmed that the remains were taken to the Torrox recycling centre for safe disposal.

Authorities also stressed the importance of alerting environmental services promptly in these cases, ensuring both public safety and proper handling of the marine creature.

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