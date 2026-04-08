SEVERAL masked men have robbed a warehouse in the Guadalhorce industrial park in Málaga, with one worker getting seriously injured during the armed robbery.

The masked individuals allegedly robbed a worker at a warehouse located on Esteban Salazar Chapela street in Malaga on Monday.

According to various sources of SUR, the worker was seriously injured after being assaulted and then dragged along by a vehicle when the suspects were escaping.

The suspects fled in a car after seizing an unknown amount of valuables.

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The robbery happened in Malaga. CC Wikipedia

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Several people alerted Servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucia, shortly before 4pm.

When Policia Nacional and health services arrived, there was no sign of the criminals.

The victim went to a hospital in Malaga on his own, to get treated for his injuries.

Comisaría Provincial de Málaga confirmed that an investigation has been opened to try to clarify what happened and capture the alleged thieves.

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