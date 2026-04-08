A THIEF was stabbed to death after trying to steal a necklace from a wheelchair-bound pensioner in a horrendous Barcelona robbery gone wrong.

Catalan police were called to a violent scene in Barcelona’s Bon Pastor neighbourhood in the afternoon of April 5.

A 66-year-old man in a wheelchair allegedly stabbed a younger Moroccan man to death in broad daylight, according to reports by El Caso.

The man was arrested at the scene and later charged with homicide, but claims to have acted in self-defence.

READ MORE: Trial finally begins for ‘Marbella three’ in chilling murder that shocked the Costa del Sol

Allegedly, the deceased tried to snatch a chain from the neck of the man, who uses a wheelchair and an oxygen tank, according to ARA.

The would-be robbery victim then pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead on-site.

READ MORE: WATCH: Shocking moment two thieves violently rob a family of tourists as they get into a Barcelona taxi

Despite claiming self-defence, the man in his sixties has been arrested without bail and is under investigation for homicide.

ARA reports that the deceased had a criminal record having been charged with several theft-related offenses.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalunya’s police force, have confirmed to The Olive Press that a man was arrested and charged with murder on April 5, but are yet to release further details.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.