9 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Apr, 2026 @ 08:30
··
1 min read

Plush Costa Blanca locale launches urgent survey for struggling residents to tackle housing and rental crisis with fresh subsidised homes

by

JAVEA town hall has launched an urgent survey to tackle the coastal town’s crippling housing crisis with fresh subsidised homes in the works.

The Costa Blanca hotspot has become increasingly unaffordable for young people, working foreigners, and families due to soaring rents and a severe lack of available property.

In response, the local council is asking residents to detail their housing struggles via a new questionnaire to help shape future policies and distribute much-needed financial aid.

READ MORE: Spanish property bargain: These two-story prefab homes with three bedrooms and bathrooms are selling for less than €42,000

Mayor Rosa Cardona has promised that the data will be used to structure new rental subsidies to help locals stay in the municipality.

The town hall is also pushing forward with plans to build 82 public housing units with regulated prices, and aims to revive a stalled social housing project in the Montaner area.

However, participation in the survey — and access to the promised financial aid — is strictly limited to those officially registered on the town’s padron.

READ MORE: Property prices start to soar in Costa del Sol ‘bargain’ hotspot while Marbella hits €5,600 per square metre

Many foreigners living in the town fail to register on the municipal census, meaning they risk being locked out of the upcoming housing initiatives.

Registered residents can fill out the housing survey online via the town hall’s website.

Alternatively, those needing assistance can complete it in person at the Civic Punt in the Arenal area, where staff are available to help on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 10am and 2pm.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Rotting carcass of a ten-metre whale shocks beachgoers after washing up on Costa del Sol shore

Previous Story

WATCH: Rotting carcass of a ten-metre whale shocks beachgoers after washing up on Costa del Sol shore

Latest from Costa Blanca

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop