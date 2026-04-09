Plush Costa Blanca locale launches urgent survey for struggling residents to tackle housing and rental crisis with fresh subsidised homes

JAVEA town hall has launched an urgent survey to tackle the coastal town’s crippling housing crisis with fresh subsidised homes in the works.

The Costa Blanca hotspot has become increasingly unaffordable for young people, working foreigners, and families due to soaring rents and a severe lack of available property.

In response, the local council is asking residents to detail their housing struggles via a new questionnaire to help shape future policies and distribute much-needed financial aid.

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Mayor Rosa Cardona has promised that the data will be used to structure new rental subsidies to help locals stay in the municipality.

The town hall is also pushing forward with plans to build 82 public housing units with regulated prices, and aims to revive a stalled social housing project in the Montaner area.

However, participation in the survey — and access to the promised financial aid — is strictly limited to those officially registered on the town’s padron.

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Many foreigners living in the town fail to register on the municipal census, meaning they risk being locked out of the upcoming housing initiatives.

Registered residents can fill out the housing survey online via the town hall’s website.

Alternatively, those needing assistance can complete it in person at the Civic Punt in the Arenal area, where staff are available to help on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 10am and 2pm.

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