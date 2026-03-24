PROSPECTIVE homeowners hoping to snap up a property bargain could be in luck after a leading brand unveiled an expansive prefabricated home model available at a snip.

As property prices continue to soar across Spain, modular homes are emerging as a functional and affordable alternative for first-time buyers looking to get a foot onto the property ladder.

For under €42,000, European company Pineca is offering a two-bedroom design with a spacious total surface area of 64 square metres.

That comes in at around €650 per square metre, well below the national average rate of €2,650, according to figures published in January by Spanish property portal Idealista.

The two-story KAYA 4 model is available at a base price of €41,803 and comes equipped with a living room-kitchen area, three fully-equipped bathrooms and two large bedrooms upstairs.

READ MORE: Modular prefab ‘Lego’ homes arrive in Andalucia – but do they offer better value than traditional homes?

The model comes with three fully-equipped bathrooms, at least two bedrooms and a living room-kitchen area. Credit: Pinteca

An extra room on the first floor can also serve as an office or an additional bedroom, depending on customer preference.

There are added bonuses too, such as large windows which flood the interior of the property with natural light.

The prefab also comes with between 50 to 150 mm of insulation in the floors, walls and ceiling as standard, promoting environmental sustainability and cutting down on skyrocketing electricity and heating bills amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Made from natural Nordic pine and Scandinavian spruce, the structure ensures comfortable living in both the depths of winter and scorching highs of summer.

The homes can also be assembled in a matter of weeks, unlike traditional homes which can take months or even years to complete.

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