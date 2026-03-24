CHIRU is a refreshing change from the commercial chains and expensive cafes that line the nearby thoroughfares of Madrid’s Castellana and Gran Via.

Only opening last summer, it sits in a little pocket of streets on the way up to Chueca… but a shooting distance from all the main galleries and Puerta del Sol.

Japanese in concept, it’s a fusion-spot really (Chinese owned, of course) with a bit of everything, so either dive into the menu, or better, go for the great value menu del dia at just €14,95.

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The staff are friendly and attentive, speaking both English and Spanish.

Part of the menu includes two temakis (hand rolls), one spicy salmon mayonnaise which was great and one with tuna and truffle.

Then you get a choice of four mains, including Hong Kong noodles with vegetables with prawns and Yakisoba sauce …You can also have salmon or scallop Nigiris or Karaage.

I finished off with a bowl of delicious ice cream, all within the price.

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