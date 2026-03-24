24 Mar, 2026
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24 Mar, 2026 @ 13:22
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One of Madrid’s best Japanese-fusion menu-del-dias – of course The Olive Press had to try it out

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CHIRU is a refreshing change from the commercial chains and expensive cafes that line the nearby thoroughfares of Madrid’s Castellana and Gran Via.

Only opening last summer, it sits in a little pocket of streets on the way up to Chueca… but a shooting distance from all the main galleries and Puerta del Sol.

Japanese in concept, it’s a fusion-spot really (Chinese owned, of course) with a bit of everything, so either dive into the menu, or better, go for the great value menu del dia at just €14,95. 

READ MORE: Best of Brazil: São Paulo’s food scene is booming so why have none of its restaurants been awarded three Michelin stars?

The staff are friendly and attentive, speaking both English and Spanish.

Part of the menu includes two temakis (hand rolls), one spicy salmon mayonnaise which was great and one with tuna and truffle.

Then you get a choice of four mains, including Hong Kong noodles with vegetables with prawns and Yakisoba sauce …You can also have salmon or scallop Nigiris or Karaage.

I finished off with a bowl of delicious ice cream, all within the price.

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Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

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