SPANISH police have turned to AI to imagine the many faces of one of Europe’s most wanted drug traffickers as the hunt for the fugitive heats up.

Unveiled on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning, the images depict drug lord Sergio Jesus Mora Carrasco in a series of striking disguises – sporting long and short hair, with and without a beard, and even switching between wearing spectacles or none at all.

The post further brands Carrasco as ‘overweight,’ standing at 172 centimetres tall, with a fair complexion, and brown hair and eyes.

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Carrasco has been on the run since 2018 after slipping through the net of a major police operation – vanishing without a trace and landing himself on Spain’s most-wanted list.

Since then, the elusive fugitive has managed to stay one step ahead of authorities, with investigators warning he could be anywhere — in Spain or beyond — as the high-stakes manhunt stretches into yet another year.

Known in underworld circles as ‘El Yeyo,’ he stands accused of masterminding major drug trafficking operations and laundering vast sums of illicit cash.

Investigators have linked him to large-scale hashish shipments ferried across Spain’s southern coast by high-speed boats.

Authorities believe he rose through the ranks from piloting narco speedboats to becoming one of the most powerful traffickers in Europe, building a sprawling criminal empire along key smuggling routes near the Guadalquivir and Campo de Gibraltar.

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