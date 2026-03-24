24 Mar, 2026
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24 Mar, 2026 @ 13:55
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1 min read

The Olive Press does Brazil: The authentic boutique hotel hideaway in Rio born from an Abba producer’s dream

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AFTER a few days in one of the two vibrant metropolises of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, most visitors to Brazil will be seeking a beach.

Thankfully over recent years the travel landscape has changed dramatically and a number of cool, low key resorts have sprung up which combine culture, music, and sport.

One of the real winners is the state of Bahia, where you’ll find the hip surfer’s hangout of Itacare, inside a national park and full of picturesque sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms, and warm, clear blue water. 

A hangout for those-in-the-know, even better it has one of Brazil’s most stylish boutique hotels, the Barracuda Hotel & Villas.

READ MORE: Best of Brazil: São Paulo’s food scene is booming so why have none of its restaurants been awarded three Michelin stars?

Barracuda’s infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic is the perfect place to unwind.

Set up by a group of Swedish friends linked to Abba and even a princess, it is spectacularly situated on a palm-fringed cliff, with a dramatic infinity pool on a wooden terrace overlooking the sea and enveloped in jungle.

A charming blend of Bahian charm and Scandinavian minimalism spreads over 17 spacious suites with clean lines, polished concrete floors, wood-paneled ceilings, and furniture by local artisans. 

The detached villas have the genuine wow factor and offer even more space, plus a kitchen and private infinity pools.

READ MORE: The Olive Press drops in on Granada’s best campsite restaurant with a 700-bottle wine list

Scandinanvian polish meets Bahian charm in Barracuda’s interior design.

The restaurant and bar flow seamlessly onto the pool terrace. Here, you can enjoy freshly caught fish and potent caipirinhas.

But the ethos of the hotel is health and activity and most guests don’t want to laze around and allow the team to arrange surf safaris, jungle walks, or canoe trips.

Or start the day with a yoga session on the picturesque deck of the wellness area, surrounded by greenery.

A nice and important detail: 10% of the profits go to Instituto Yandê, an organization dedicated to local, social, and sustainable projects.

In particular funding a canoeing initiative that has even seen the locals making the Olympics. 


Visit https://thebarracuda.com.br/

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.

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Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

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