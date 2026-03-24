AFTER a few days in one of the two vibrant metropolises of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, most visitors to Brazil will be seeking a beach.

Thankfully over recent years the travel landscape has changed dramatically and a number of cool, low key resorts have sprung up which combine culture, music, and sport.

One of the real winners is the state of Bahia, where you’ll find the hip surfer’s hangout of Itacare, inside a national park and full of picturesque sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms, and warm, clear blue water.

A hangout for those-in-the-know, even better it has one of Brazil’s most stylish boutique hotels, the Barracuda Hotel & Villas.

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Barracuda’s infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic is the perfect place to unwind.

Set up by a group of Swedish friends linked to Abba and even a princess, it is spectacularly situated on a palm-fringed cliff, with a dramatic infinity pool on a wooden terrace overlooking the sea and enveloped in jungle.

A charming blend of Bahian charm and Scandinavian minimalism spreads over 17 spacious suites with clean lines, polished concrete floors, wood-paneled ceilings, and furniture by local artisans.

The detached villas have the genuine wow factor and offer even more space, plus a kitchen and private infinity pools.

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Scandinanvian polish meets Bahian charm in Barracuda’s interior design.

The restaurant and bar flow seamlessly onto the pool terrace. Here, you can enjoy freshly caught fish and potent caipirinhas.

But the ethos of the hotel is health and activity and most guests don’t want to laze around and allow the team to arrange surf safaris, jungle walks, or canoe trips.

Or start the day with a yoga session on the picturesque deck of the wellness area, surrounded by greenery.

A nice and important detail: 10% of the profits go to Instituto Yandê, an organization dedicated to local, social, and sustainable projects.

In particular funding a canoeing initiative that has even seen the locals making the Olympics.



Visit https://thebarracuda.com.br/

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