SPAIN is bracing for a cooler start to Semana Santa, with temperatures set to drop sharply from Thursday – but will rain disrupt Malaga’s famed festivities?

A blast of polar air is set to bring colder temperatures and heavy rain to northern and northeastern regions this week.

Andalucia is expected to largely avoid the worst of the conditions – a welcome relief for residents and visitors.

As Malaga’s iconic celebrations kick off for Palm Sunday (29 March), Aemet predicts a 20 per cent probability of rain.

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Próximos días con estabilidad en Andalucía, sin apenas precipitaciones. Temperaturas con altibajos: subida lunes y miércoles, y bajada el martes. pic.twitter.com/BbsVWfe77n — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) March 23, 2026

A rainy day is therefore not expected and while the northern cities, like Bilbao will see highs of 13C, temperatures in Malaga city will remain balmy with highs of 21C and lows of 10C.

Temperatures, however, will drop in the inland areas of Malaga province with Antequera and Ronda seeing highs of 12C and lows of 5C.

Those participating in Malaga’s Sunday processions and spectators will breathe a sigh of relief at this forecast as Sunday marks one of the busiest, and longest days, in terms of processions.

The first procession is scheduled to set off before 10am, while the last is expected to return to its church in the early hours of the morning, at around 2.15am.

On Holy Monday (30 March), temperatures will drop slightly in the city with highs of 18C and lows of 9C expected and a slightly higher probability of rain – 25 per cent.

READ MORE: ‘Disaster’ for Malaga as high-speed rail connection will not be repaired in time for city’s famed Semana Santa festivities

Looking ahead to Good Friday (March 27) and Holy Saturday (March 28), clear skies and dry conditions are expected, with temperatures reaching around 18C.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend Malaga’s Semana Santa celebrations each year.

The festivities have already faced a major setback after high-speed services between Madrid and Malaga were not repaired in time for Semana Santa which Junta President Juanma Moreno described as a ‘disaster’ .

Sería un desastre para miles de negocios y familias que Málaga no recuperase la conexión directa por AVE con Madrid antes de la Semana Santa.



El servicio no se presta desde hace casi… ¡dos meses!



Pido que se haga todo lo posible para arreglarlo a tiempo. pic.twitter.com/ISPoWPC59v — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) March 16, 2026

Favourable weather conditions will offer a welcome respite for Malaga’s authorities, residents, and business owners.

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