MALAGA’s tourism sector is facing a major setback as the high-speed rail link to Madrid will remain closed through Semana Santa.

The direct high-speed connection between Malaga and Madrid will not resume until the end of April due to infrastructure damage.

READ MORE: Malaga Airport surges in February as high-speed train suspension pushed passenger numbers to new record high

Interruption began on February 4 after a landslide in Alora damaged a 300-meter retaining structure, designed to protect the railway from soil or debris falling onto the tracks.

Renfe provides bus transfers between Malaga and Antequera, but this extends the travel time from under three hours to almost five hours.

The disruption coincides with Malaga’s Semana Santa festivities, which attract tens of thousands of visitors each year.

READ MORE: Tourism fears in Costa del Sol expat haven as Semana Santa bookings are down 35% – lack of high-speed trains blamed

The Costa del Sol Association of Hotel Owners (AEHCOS) says that this will spell disaster for the city’s tourism industry.

Hotel reservations, they explain, have fallen sharply, with the Costa del Sol coast seeing an 18 per cent drop, inland areas experiencing a 25 per cent decline, and Malaga city facing a more than 30 per cent decrease.

The lack of a high-speed train service is also affecting pre-season hiring, especially for seasonal and temporary workers.

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AEHCOS urges constant communication between authorities and the tourism sector to minimise the economic and employment impact of the rail disruption.

Authorities plan to resume limited service on a single track with speed restrictions by the end of April.

Complete infrastructure repairs and a full service are not expected until the end of 2026, prolonging the disruption to travel and tourism in Malaga.

According to the Junta, the railway crisis in Malaga has already cost the province over €300 million, with losses expected to rise further during Semana Santa, a critical period for the city’s tourism.

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