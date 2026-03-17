COASTAL areas of Malaga are bracing for a new weather front dubbed storm Therese this week, prompting an official warning from Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet).

A yellow alert for coastal phenomena will be activated across the entire Malaga coastline from 6pm on Thursday.

The warning covers the Costa del Sol, Malaga capital and the Axarquia region, where easterly winds of up to 50km/h are expected to whip up waves reaching three metres in height.

READ MORE: Mini-spring heatwave is on its way to Spain: Highs of 21C on the Costa Blanca this week

Therese will officially form late on Tuesday off the west coast of Portugal before moving towards Andalucia.

The system marks an absolute record for the country as it becomes the 19th named storm of the 2025-2026 season, smashing the previous high of 17 recorded in 2023-2024.

Before the heavy winds arrive, weather portal Meteored warns that the storm could drag Saharan dust across the southern peninsula on Wednesday.

READ MORE: WATCH: Four people injured after Storm Samuel hits Spain – including gale-force 160km/h winds and record 13-metre-tall waves

Looking ahead to Friday, Aemet forecasts a 75% chance of rain showers in Malaga, particularly from midday onwards.

Temperatures are also expected to drop slightly at the end of the working week, with maximums falling to 17 degrees.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.