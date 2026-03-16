SPAIN is set to feel an early taste of summer this week, as a mini-spring heatwave pushes temperatures up to 21C along the Costa Blanca.

The high of 21C on Valencia’s Costa Blanca is anticipated today.

Sevilla and Cadiz are also warming up, with highs of 23?C and 21C expected today.

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Monday’s maximum temperatures. Credit: ElTiempo.es

Sun and clear skies will continue across much of Spain on Tuesday, pushing temperatures even higher.

Northern regions – including Burgos, Valladolid and Segovia – could see rises of more than 6?°C.

Bilbao will register the biggest increase of the day, with a rise of almost 10C and maximums around 26C , the highest temperature in the whole country.

Temperatures in the Costa Blanca will stand at around 19C.

Tuesday’s maximum temperatures. Credit: ElTiempo.es

Although the temperature rise will be significant, it is expected to be short-lived.

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Wednesday’s maximum temperatures. Credit: ElTiempo.es

After peaking on Tuesday, maximum temperatures are forecast to fall almost everywhere across the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday.

Temperatures will hover at around 20?C across most of Spain on Wednesday, dipping slightly to 17C along the Costa Blanca.

Bilbao and Sevilla will continue to experience balmy temperatures throughout the day at 22C and 25C.

After a stormy start to 2026, the mini-heatwave gives Spain an early taste of summer.

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