OLIVE Press columnist Charlie Mullins finally agrees with the Spanish president on something.

Taking a stand against Donald Trump’s illegal war makes me proud to call Spain my home, insists Charlie Mullins.

You must admire Pedro Sánchez for having the cojones to stand up to Donald Trump over his crazy war in Iran rather than sitting on the fence like his European counterparts, and especially the UK’s Keir Starmer.

Global politics isn’t really my thing but if it was, I think I’d do a bit more due diligence before I pushed the button on a war that will impact every country on the planet and kill thousands of people.

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There’s clearly something not right about a world leader who, after accepting the ridiculous FIFA Peace Prize, changed the US Dept of Defence to the Dept of War, and then bombed the hell out of Iran.

And yet Trump’s supporters in the US, senior Republican politicians, military leaders, and major media organisations are still cheering him on.

European leaders are hardly any better, trying their best not to tell Emperor Trump the naked truth that he’s out of control and shouldn’t be slaughtering innocent civilians with his buddy Bibi (aka PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel).

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So, Senor Sánchez has gone up massively in my estimation for shouting out loud what everyone is thinking.

While I’m not a huge fan of his politics, per se, I tip my hat to his bravery.

The Olive Press Columnist Charlie Mullins inside his home in Marbella.

Stay strong Pedro and keep Spain’s air bases out of Trump’s war… and in any case who needs F-35s when European manufactured fighter jets are better and cheaper.

The bottom line is the way wars like this hit everyone in the pocket.

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(Did I say everyone? I mean most people, as those who have stock in munitions companies are likely more than happy).

Anyway, fuel prices have gone ballistic at the local pumps I use around Marbella, and it’s going to get worse.

At the beginning of the month it was about €1.55 a litre and this morning it was around the €1.80 mark, and that spells a whole lot of everything will be going up in price very soon.

It’s times like this that plenty of unscrupulous retailers use a war as an excuse to fleece their punters for a whole load more than just passing on their increased costs, and the rest gets trousered.

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Profiteering, price gouging… call it what you will, it’s not on and anyone caught taking the piss needs exposing, a stiff fine and maybe for repeat offenders a little time behind bars.

So please Pedro, while you’re in a combative mood can you please make it very clear that making huge profits in troubled times is not on!

Do that and I might even consider the PSOE come election time.





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