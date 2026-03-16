16 Mar, 2026
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16 Mar, 2026 @ 13:30
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The Costa Blanca is facing some of the steepest price rises in Spain -how is inflation hitting food, energy and housing in the area?

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INFLATION is hitting the Costa Blanca hard, with residents facing some of the sharpest price hikes in the country for everyday essentials.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows that the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks inflation, is rising faster on the Costa Blanca than in other parts of Spain.

Nationally, inflation in Spain stands at 2.3 per cent, but in the province of Alicante, home to the Costa Blanca, it has risen above the national average to 2.7 per cent.

READ MORE: Relief for wallets as Spain’s inflation rate stays low in February – but March jump looms amid Iran war energy price spike

After Madrid and Badajoz, with inflation rates of 2.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively, Alicante is the province facing the steepest price rises. 

Map of inflation in Spain by province. Credit: Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE)

Rising prices are hitting the property market in the region hard: over the past year, the average house price in Alicante has jumped 17%, well above the national average of 13.1%, with the latest figures suggesting prices are set to keep climbing.

Everyday costs are also rising: food prices are up by 2.3?per cent, energy and water have surged by 6.4?per cent, and restaurant bills have climbed 4.8?per cent.

READ MORE: Europe could be facing an inflation crisis that dwarfs the 1970s oil shocks – here are five scenarios for how it might play out in Spain

The latest figures highlight the pressure on household budgets across the Costa Blanca. 

Meanwhile, escalating conflict involving Iran and US?Israeli forces is fueling global energy price volatility, adding another layer of pressure to inflation.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

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