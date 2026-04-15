THE city of Toledo is opening up some of its most private and rarely seen spaces this weekend, with free access to hidden convents and chapels.

On April 18 and 19, visitors can step inside normally closed religious sites as part of a special programme marking the 25th anniversary of the Toledo City Consortium.

Guided tours will run throughout the day, featuring actors who bring Toledo’s past to life in the very places where these stories took place.

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Sala Capitular Cvto San Clemente cc Consorcio Toledo.

The aim is to give a sense of how these places once functioned, rather than presenting them as static monuments.

Among the highlights are the chapels of the Discalced Carmelite Convent and the Convent of San Clemente, where both the Chapter House and the Cloister of the Processions will be open.

Meanwhile, the Convent of the Conceptionists will reveal several of its chapels alongside its cloister and Santa Isabel de los Reyes will allow access to its infirmary courtyard and parts of its refectory.

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Toledo’s historic centre was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site cc Unsplash by Wei Huang.

All locations have been restored or maintained by the Consortium, which has spent the past decades working to preserve Toledo’s historic centre, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986.

The ‘Claustros y Capillas’ (Cloisters and Chapels) weekend is part of a wider programme designed to invite visitors to discover Toledo from a unique perspective.

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Santa Isabel de los Reyes (left) and San Clemente (right) cc Consorcio Toledo.

While the city is famous for its skyline of towers and stone walls, its true charm is often hidden in quiet courtyards and rooms that are usually closed to the public.

Upcoming themes include ‘Baths and Mosques’ in May and ‘Halls and Caves’ in June, each offering a different perspective on the city.

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