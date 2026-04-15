POLICE have deported six foreign nationals from Barcelona after they were caught committing a string of repeat offences in the city.

These individuals had more than 50 prior police records for crimes committed in Barcelona and its metropolitan area, Metropoli report.

The offences included muggings, threatening behaviour, thefts and assaults.

One of the men was arrested for domestic abuse while three others were caught breaching prior court sentences.

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Policia Nacional shared photos of the deportation. Credit: Policia Nacional

The criminals were targeted under legislation that allows for the expulsion of foreign citizens who represent a threat to public safety.

Some stayed in the Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) in Barcelona while officials processed their paperwork.

In a series of targeted raids, police arrested others, specifically to carry out their expulsion from Spanish territory.

Authorities eventually transferred the detainees to Madrid before placing them on a chartered flight.

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The criminals had 50 prior police records for crimes committed in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.

Petty crime and multi-offender robberies have surged in Barcelona in recent months.

The Catalan regional government has called for tougher measures to tackle this.

Police said the deportations are part of a wider strategy to reduce crime rates in major urban areas, with more to be expected in the coming weeks.

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