15 Apr, 2026
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15 Apr, 2026 @ 15:30
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1 min read

Armed robbers disguised as builders storm bank but are foiled by vault’s time-delay mechanism in Mijas

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TWO robbers armed with a pistol attempted to steal cash from a store in La Noria by wearing reflective jackets, acting like builders. 

Arriving on a motorcycle, hooded and wearing reflective jackets, the robbers burst into a BBVA bank branch and threatened the employees with a weapon.

They entered the store in La Cala de Mijas in La Noria on Friday April 10, instructing the employees to enter the safe’s code. 

When the safe’s security delay prevented its immediate opening, customers in the office started screaming at them, which made the robbers panic.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Ghost’ gang of Italian women arrested after decade-long jewellery heist spree across the Costa Blanca

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The BBVA bank was robbed on Friday April 10.

Scared that police would arrive while they waited, they decided to flee empty-handed on their motorcycle, headed towards Marbella.

The 112 Andalucia Emergency Service received the first alert at 8:15am. 

One of the bystanders had to be treated by paramedics for an anxiety attack. 

Officers from the Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to try to clarify what happened and identify the robbers. 

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

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Tess joins The Olive Press from the Thomas More University until the end of May. She has experience writing and made her own magazine about mental health for her bachelor project.

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