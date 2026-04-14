WILDLIFE gurus in Barcelona are jumping for joy after two peregrine falcon chicks hatched in a nest installed on top of the city’s iconic Sagrada Familia.

A female falcon residing in one of the basilica’s towers incubated three eggs, two of which then successfully hatched, according to a statement released by the city council on Monday.

The heartwarming moment was captured live on a camera placed in the nest to record the breeding process.

The birth marks a significant milestone in efforts to reintroduce the bird of prey to the city.

READ MORE: WATCH: Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia finally reaches maximum height after 144 years of construction with installation of crowning cross

Since 2023, more than 250 falcons have been born in Barcelona, with eleven pairs currently breeding in the wider metropolitan area.

That includes eight in the city of Barcelona, two in nearby L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and one in Sant Adra de Besos.

All of the pairs have laid eggs this year, meaning a total of up to 40 chicks are expected to hatch.

The peregrine falcon is famed for being one of the world’s fastest birds, reaching speeds in excess of 300km/h when hunting.

They also play an important role in regulating the population of other species, such as pigeons.

The historic moment comes just two months after the Sagrada Familia finally reached its peak height as the upper arm of the 17-metre-tall cross that sits atop the Tower of Jesus Christ was winched into position by crane.

READ MORE: DATE FOR THE DIARY: Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will host grand ceremony to mark centenary of Gaudi’s death

More than 250 peregrine falcon chicks have been born in Barcelona since efforts to reintroduce the bird of prey began in 2003. Credit: Sagrada Familia

That means the church now sits at a final height of 172.5 metres, 144 years since construction first began and a century on from the death of its master architect, Antoni Gaudi.

A celebration marking completion of the tower will take place on June 10 later this year to coincide with the centenary of Gaudi’s death, with several events planned to toast the legacy of an architect whose other masterpieces include nearby Park Guell and Casa Batllo.

In total, seven of Gaudi’s works have been declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Sagrada Familia welcomed over 4.8 million paying visitors in 2024 – a 2.7 per cent increase on 2023.

Almost 5 per cent of all visitors to the basilica in 2024 came from the UK.

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