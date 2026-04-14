14 Apr, 2026
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14 Apr, 2026 @ 13:38
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1 min read

Valencia mayor faces corruption probe for ‘undue influence’ in handing out jobs to ‘preferred’ candidates

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Valencia mayor faces corruption probe for 'undue influence' in handing out jobs to 'preferred' candidates

VALENCIA’S mayor Maria Jose Catala and other key city officials are being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly fixing job appointments.

Also under the spotlight is the president of Valencia’s Port Authority, Mar Chao, as well as the councillor for Tourism and Innovation, Paula Llobet, and the Education, Equality and Sports councillor, Rocio Gil.

Four council employees are also being probed for the alleged crimes of prevarication and influence peddling.

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MAR CHAO

The investigation started after a complaint made in February by the regional left-wing party, Compromis, over the way personnel was being appointed by Valencia City Council.

It queried the way vacancies were filled by staff belonging to the ‘Valencia 2007 Consortium’ which managed the Marina de Valencia area between Playa de las Arenas and the Port.

The consortium- made up of national and regional government representatives as well as the City Council- was dissolved in 2024.

Compromis has made accusations that underhand job selection processes to ‘relocate certain people’ took place involving the council, municipal foundations, and the Port Authority.

PAPI ROBLES- COMPROMIS

The complaint also included a report from the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE) that was critical about job selection methods at the Port of Valencia.

Compromis spokesperson at the City Council, Papi Robles, said: “It is no coincidence that several municipal foundations and the Port of Valencia itself advertised almost identical positions on the same dates to cover vacancies.”

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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