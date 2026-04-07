7 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Apr, 2026 @ 11:29
···
1 min read

Trial begins in Spain for ex-PP minister accused of spying on colleague who threatened to expose rampant corruption

by
Trial begins in Spain for ex-PP minister accused of spying on colleague who threatened to expose rampant corruption and illegal financing
JORGE FERNANDEZ DIAZ

A FORMER interior minister of Spain has gone on trial for allegedly spying on an ex-Partido Popular (PP) treasurer who was planning to reveal corruption.

Jorge Fernandez Diaz served between 2011 and 2016 under ex-PP prime minister Mariano Rajoy.

Diaz and former senior interior ministry officials are accused of a plot to spy on and silence ex-PP treasurer Luis Barcenas, using public money and without any legal basis to do so.

READ MORE:

luis barcenas
LUIS BARCENAS, 2017

Barcenas, who served as party treasurer until 2009, was taken into pre-trial detention in 2013 for irregularities in PP accounts and had threatened to reveal secrets about illegal party financing because he did not feel sufficiently supported.

Barcenas told the El Mundo newspaper that it was ‘impossible that an operation of this kind was carried out without the knowledge of the party’s highest authorities’, but did not mention Rajoy.

Prosecutors are seeking 15 years in jail for Fernandez Diaz for crimes including embezzlement and infringing privacy.

The National Court trial is set to last for up to three months.

Dia2 Debate Investidura
MARIANO RAJOY

Over 100 witnesses are expected to be called including Barcenas, Rajoy, and other ex-PP senior figures.

On Tuesday, a former confidant of PSOE socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has gone on trial for corruption.

The ex-transport minister, Jose Luis Abalos, is being tried over irregularities in procuring protective masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Wildfire rages in northern Spain: Elderly resident evacuated and 1500 acres of forest scorched amid summer-like heat and high winds

Next Story

Air Canada launches new direct flights to popular Spanish holiday island

Previous Story

Wildfire rages in northern Spain: Elderly resident evacuated and 1500 acres of forest scorched amid summer-like heat and high winds

Next Story

Air Canada launches new direct flights to popular Spanish holiday island

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop