AIR Canada is set to stir up winter travel with the launch of new non-stop flights between Tenerife and Canada, as direct routes from Toronto and Montreal touch down from October.

With a three-weekly service to Tenerife South Airport, running from October till April, the airline wants to improve connections between the island and North America.

Flights from Toronto will depart on Thursdays and Sundays, with returning flights on Mondays and Fridays – starting from October 25.

In Montreal, the flights will start on October 31, running on Saturdays with returning flights on Sundays.

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Tenerife Sur airport. Credit: Wikimedia Ad Meskens

The airline claims the route will be the only direct link between Tenerife and North America, as it looks to pitch the popular island as a must-visit destination for its passengers.

Over 38,000 travellers arrived in Tenerife from the US or Canada last year.

Arrivals from the US have nearly doubled since 2019.

Local tourism chiefs say the new flights will make it easier for North American visitors to reach the island, while also giving residents and business travellers a welcome boost on both sides of the Atlantic.

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Coast of Tenerife, Canary islands, Spain. Credit: Wikimedia Lmbuga (Luis Miguel Bugallo Sánchez)

The Tenerife regional government says the deal forms part of a wider push to boost air links with key international markets.

Tourism bosses reckon the new routes could help cement Tenerife’s status as a major Atlantic hub for North American travellers.

Using the Airbus A321XLR, the airline promises an improved onboard experience.

The newer aircraft model has 182 seats, with both premium and economy cabins.

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