RYANAIR has set its sights on Sevilla, selecting the popular Spanish tourist destination as the place for its new engine repair centre.

The €290 million project will see the maintenance facility be built in the vacant land in the city’s port and create 600 direct jobs.

Ryanair hopes these employees will handle approximately 200 aeroplane engines per year.

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Its construction will offer 400 additional jobs as space for disassembly, inspection, repair, reassembly, testing and a reception will be created.

Engine test cells that verify proper functioning after maintenance operations will also be included in the centre.

Now Sevilla’s regional government is said to be fast-tracking the necessary planning approvals.

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This centre is part of the budget-airlines shift towards in-house engine maintenance that the company’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, recently announced in Paris while sporting a French rugby jersey.

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