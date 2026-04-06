BETWEEN midnight and 1am last night, two tragic accidents occurred on Malaga’s roads, resulting in two deaths.

Easter Monday started with two tragic accidents, claiming two lives: one from a pedestrian accident and the other from a motorcycle crash.

According to the 112 Emergency Service, the first accident occurred at 12:13am.

A man was struck by a vehicle on the A-7 motorway near the town of Mijas, in the Costa del Sol, at kilometer 1,028, towards Fuengirola.

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Avenida Pintor Joaquin Sorolla in Malaga, where the second accident happened. Credit: Wikipedia Tyk

Only half an hour later, at 00:41am, witnesses alerted 112 about an injured motorcyclist on Avenida Pintor Joaquin Sorolla in the capital in Pedregalejo.

A 33-year-old motorcyclist fell while riding his bike and suffered fatal injuries.

Both deaths were confirmed by El Centro de Emergencias Sanitarias del 061, part of al Servicio Andaluz de Salud.

The Guardia Civil and local police assisted on both accidents, but help came too late for both injured men.

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