NEW EU pet passport rules come into force on April 22 – this is what you need to travel with your furry friend.

From later this month, all canine companions and feline friends travelling within the EU will need a pet passport.

The passport includes the animal’s microchip number, vaccination history, the owner’s identity and any veterinary treatments, as well as the vet’s accreditation.

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It’s good news for most Spanish pets as when they receive their microchip, they are legally required to be issued with a pet passport.

Brexit’s impact will also be limited as EU pet passports are valid for travel between Spain and the UK.

If your pup doesn’t have a EU pet passport, you must have an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) issued by a Spanish vet within ten days of arrival in the UK.

You also must present a signed declaration stating that you do not intend to sell your pet.

Pet-owners must present this documentation upon arrival in the UK, or else your pooch could be quarantined for four months, or sent back to Spain.

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As well as a pet passport, pets travelling within the EU or to the UK need to have had a rabies vaccination within 21 days of travel, receive a tapeworm treatment in the days leading up to travel and be over 12 weeks old.

The new rules are designed to avoid discrepancies between national laws, prevent animal trafficking and stop the spread of diseases between animals.

Pet-owners should take heed, as failure to comply with the new measures could result in fines of up to €50,000.

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