Wife of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is formally charged with corruption after two-year probe

BEGOÑA Gomez, the wife of Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has been formally charged with corruption.

Gomez is accused of bribery, embezzlement of public funds and misappropriation following a two-year investigation into multiple aspects of her professional life.

The case centres on allegations that she used her position to secure a post at Madrid’s Complutense University in charge of master’s degrees in business studies.

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GOMEZ & SANCHEZ(Cordon Press image)

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened the investigation in April 2024 to determine whether Gomez had exploited her position as Sanchez’s wife for private gain, which she and the Prime Minister deny.

Peinado said his investigation had found sufficient indications of criminal conduct by Gomez, 55, according to a ruling dated April 11 that was made public on Monday.

Although Peinado found no evidence that Gomez benefited directly from professional connections owing to her position, he argued that her associate on the master’s courses, businessman Juan Carlos Barrabes, had been given preferential access to public contracts.

She has denied any wrongdoing and can appeal to have the accusations dropped.

The complaint against Gomez came from anti-corruption campaigners Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), led by a man linked to the far-right called Miguel Bernad.

The group has filed a series of unsuccessful cases against politicians.

When Gomez was placed under investigation in April 2024, Pedro Sanchez took a five-day leave of absence from public duties to reflect on how to respond to what he called slurs from a ‘mud-flinging machine’ which he said comprises right-wing media outlets and conservative members of the judiciary.

FELIX BOLANOS

Justice Minister, Felix Bolanos, accused the judge of carrying out a witch hunt which he expected an appeal court to overturn.

“I think the damage that has been done to the reputation of our justice system is in many ways irreparable,” Bolanos said.

Gomez and Sanchez are currently on an official visit to China.

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