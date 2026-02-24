Court blocks jury trial for Spanish PM’s wife Begoña Gomez who is accused of embezzling public money

A MADRID court has blocked a judge’s decision to order Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begoña Gomez, to go through a jury trial over the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The court said the move was ‘premature’, but said inquiries were still continuing.

“The decision taken by the investigating magistrate is premature and lacks factual, legal and procedural grounding,” the court stated in its ruling.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado opened a probe in April 2024 to determine whether Gomez exploited her position as Sanchez’s wife for private benefit.

Investigations started following complaints from two groups with far-right ties.

That was in spite of the Guardia Civil finding ‘no evidence’ against Gomez and public prosecutors saying there was no case to answer.

In September 2025, Carlos Peinado ordered Gomez to be tried before a jury on charges of public embezzlement linked to the hiring of an assistant who is also under investigation.

Inquiries have focused on whether an official employed in the Prime Minister’s office, Cristina Alvarez, carried out work for Gomez during her previous academic job at Madrid’s Complutense University.

Gomez’s lawyer appealed the September ruling, denouncing a lack of evidence and questioning the judge’s interpretation of the criminal code.

Gomez has consistently denied any wrongdoing and said she has nothing to hide.

Pedro Sanchez has dismissed the allegations against his wife as an attempt to undermine his government by right-wing groups.

