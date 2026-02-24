A BRUTAL attack outside a Malaga nightclub has left a young man hospitalised after two assaulters allegedly choked and beat him while shouting political slurs.

A young man was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday outside the BRO nightclub in Malaga’s Cruz de Humilladero district by two unidentified men who allegedly punched and choked him before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle.

The incident occurred after he left the club without any reported altercation inside.

According to his statement, he walked towards a nearby vacant lot when the two men approached him.

He says they asked him, ‘You’re an antifascist, aren’t you?’, before knocking him to the ground.

He alleges that one man restrained him while the other repeatedly struck him in the face with his fists and elbows.

The victim said he was unable to defend himself and was left disoriented.

He also stated that during the assault, one of the men took out a mobile phone and photographed him.

After the incident, the suspects left in what was described as a white Renault Clio – but no registration number was obtained.

The unfortunate victim said he tried to call emergency services and the police following the attack, but was told he would have to go to the hospital himself

He then decided to go on foot to the Cruz de Humilladero health centre.

The face of the man after the attack

“Still dizzy, bleeding and trying to process what had just happened, I had to walk because no one was sent to help me,” he said.

Medical staff confirmed he had no fractures but recorded bruising and swelling to his face and throat, as well as a haemorrhage in one eye.

He returned to the emergency department hours later after his eye condition worsened.

The following day, he filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional in Malaga.

Police sources say the investigation is ongoing and that potential suspects matching the description provided have been identified and linked to similar alleged incidents.

At the request of investigators, the victim has not shared further details about the suspects.

He later posted a photo of his injuries on Instagram with a message asking for it to be shared.

