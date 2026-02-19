A MALAGA rapper is facing public disorder charges after more than 40 masked youths armed with machetes and bats descended on the historic centre to film a music video.

The group gathered in Plaza de la Crucifixión at around 8.30pm on December 12 after a call-out on social media.

Videos later shared online show flares being set off, fireworks exploding and young men waving large machetes in the middle of the historic centre.

In one clip, a man wearing glasses, a hood and a face covering holds a pistol and fires it into the air as flares burn around him.

The lyrics of the song include the line: “Don’t even think about coming to rob us, don’t cry if we cut off your thumb.”

Several worried residents called police to report loud music, fireworks and a large masked group filming in the street.

By the time officers arrived, the group was no longer causing trouble.

Police identified the rapper behind the gathering and ordered everyone to leave. City officials say they complied without incident.

A later investigation led officers to seize the gun used in the video. Police confirmed it was a replica gun, but said it looked and felt like a real firearm.

Replica weapon used in the music video. Credit: Policía Local de Málaga

Police have reported the organiser for causing public disorder and illegally using fireworks in a public space.

Following the investigation, officers filed a report with the Government Sub-delegation in Málaga to begin proceedings over public disorder.

The seized imitation gun is now being held by the Policia Local weapons unit.

