MIJAS police have arrested a man carrying three loaded firearms and drugs during a routine stop, as officers revealed the results of an intensive month-long security operation across the Costa del Sol town.

The arrest is part of a wider crackdown that saw five arrests, dozens of drug offences and nearly 50 police checks carried out across Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas and La Cala in January.

The most serious incident happened on the evening of February 4, when Policia Local stopped a vehicle during routine patrols.

Officers became suspicious after the driver, a Spanish national, refused to open a briefcase he was carrying inside the car.

Inside, police found three firearms; a pistol and two revolver-style handguns, both loaded with ammunition along with several grams of so-called ‘pink cocaine’.

Pink cocaine, despite its name, is not always cocaine. It is usually a dangerous mix of drugs, including MDMA, ketamine and 2C-B.

The weapons were seized immediately and the man was arrested. The case has now been handed over to the Civil Guard for further investigation.

The arrest came as Mijas Town Hall published figures from an extensive prevention and surveillance campaign carried out throughout January.

In total, five people were arrested.

Four were detained on outstanding court warrants, while a fifth was arrested for violent robbery and attempted homicide offences police say show their ability to respond to serious crime.

During the month, officers carried out almost 50 preventive checks, focusing on road safety, document checks and alcohol and drug control.

READ MORE: Spain’s corrupt police chief ‘helped smuggle 58 tonnes of cocaine worth €2 billion’ while head of the Economic Crimes unit

Police also issued 74 reports under Spain’s Citizen Security Law.

Of these, 55 were for drug use in public spaces, with others linked to disobeying officers, showing disrespect, disturbing public order and damaging property.

Officers also issued 35 fines for breaches of Mijas’ civic rules, including littering, excessive noise and disturbing neighbours.

Dog owners were reminded of local laws too, with 27 fines issued for failing to dilute dog urine on public roads.

In addition, six complaints were filed against minors for drinking alcohol in public.

????La policía local de Mijas realiza medio centenar de controles preventivos y actuaciones durante el mes de enero????https://t.co/HI45VhtJy8 — POLICIA LOCAL DE MIJAS (@PLMijas) February 10, 2026

Mijas security councillor and deputy mayor Juan Carlos Cuevas praised the operation, saying it showed the importance of prevention.

“These figures reflect an active Policia Local force, present on the streets and fully supported by the town hall,” he said.

“Prevention is a key tool in security, and compliance with the rules is not an option — it is an obligation if we want a safe and orderly town.”

He also thanked officers for their ‘professionalism and daily commitment’.

The crackdown comes as Mijas prepares to invest heavily in security.

The town hall has announced a €2.6 million plan to install more than 150 high-definition CCTV cameras at key points across the municipality, including number-plate recognition systems at main entry roads.

Click here to read more Crime News from The Olive Press.