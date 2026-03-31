POLICIA NACIONAL are racing to track down a gunman after a terrifying hotel hold-up exposed how vulnerable late-night staff are on the Costa del Sol.

An armed robbery took place at a hotel in Fuengirola at around 10:30pm on March 22, when a man entered with a motorcycle helmet at the reception and threatened an employee with a firearm before escaping with cash.

Policia Nacional were alerted within minutes of the incident and deployed officers to the scene.

However, by the time patrols arrived, the suspect had already made his escape.

Investigators say the man concealed his identity by using a helmet and wore a light-coloured jacket, making immediate identification difficult.

Security camera footage is now central to the case and reportedly shows the suspect approaching the reception desk before pulling out a pistol.

He then pointed the weapon directly at the receptionist and demanded money from the till.

The employee complied under pressure and placed the cash into a plastic bag as instructed.

READ MORE: Eight arrested in dawn raids across Spain and Scotland following two-year probe into organised crime

AI – Illustrative picture of the robbery in Fuengirola

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and carried out the robbery in a matter of minutes.

He then exited the premises and fled in an unknown direction, with no injuries reported during the incident.

The total amount stolen has not been disclosed by authorities.

Policia are now reviewing CCTV footage from both the hotel and surrounding streets to trace the suspect’s movements before and after the robbery.

Investigators are also working to determine whether the individual had prior knowledge of the hotel layout or staffing levels.

The Comisaria Provincial de Malaga has confirmed that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Officers have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests if additional individuals are found to be involved.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over late-night security measures at hotels across the Costa del Sol, particularly in busy tourist areas.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.