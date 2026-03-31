DRUG smugglers have been using a sophisticated three-level tunnel system, complete with rails, wagons and pulley mechanisms, to move tonnes of hashish into Spain without ever coming face to face.

The underground network, discovered by the Policia Nacional in Ceuta, functioned like a hidden production line between Spanish and Moroccan narco bosses.

Bales of hashish were transferred through a descending shaft to an intermediate storage chamber, before being moved along a final passage towards the exit.

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The entire setup allowed the drugs to be handled, stored and transported without direct visual contact between those involved.

Hidden behind a large, soundproof refrigerator inside an industrial building, the tunnel was designed for efficiency and secrecy.

At the lowest level, cranes and pulleys lifted heavy loads of hashish onto pallets.

These were then transferred onto wagons running along a complex rail system.

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Inside the tunnel that was discovered in Ceuta. Credit: Policia Nacional

The middle level acted as a ‘drug larder’, where the bales were stored and prepared before continuing their journey.

From there, the drugs could be moved smoothly through the system and into Spain, minimising risk at every stage.

To keep the operation running, they installed two powerful water pumps to deal with underground water.

The excellent soundproofing of the building ensured the constant activity went unnoticed.

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The entrance of the tunnel in Ceuta. Credit: Policia Nacional

The Policia Nacional says the operation was led by two key figures.

One, based in Morocco, is believed to be the ‘narco-architect’ and ‘master of the tunnels’ and is also the alleged mastermind behind another tunnel discovered by cops last year.

The other, operating in Ceuta, handled negotiations, finalised deals and owned all the seized drugs.

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The tunnel is designed to smuggle tonnes of drugs into Spain and across Europe. Credit: Policia Nacional

The tunnel formed part of what officers described as a ‘hashish network of networks.’

The underground infrastructure is designed to smuggle tonnes of drugs into Spain and across Europe.

The investigation began in early 2025 and uncovered a trafficking operation stretching from Andalusia to Galicia.

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27 people were arrested in the operation. Credit: Policia Nacional

Along the way, officers intercepted multiple shipments, including 15 tonnes of hashish seized in Almeria and hundreds of kilos recovered in Malaga and Ceuta.

In the final phase of the investigation, more than 250 officers carried out 29 raids across Ceuta, Malaga, Huelva, Cadiz and Pontevedra.

In total, 27 people were arrested. Authorities also seized over 17 tonnes of drugs, €1.43 million in cash, dozens of communication devices and 15 luxury vehicles.

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