THE Picos de Europa has been ranked the most beautiful place in the world by the leading British magazine Time Out.

The mountain range in northern Spain is ranked first among the 51 most spectacular landscapes and destinations on the planet.

According to Time Out, Picos de Europa is ‘one of the most compact mountain ranges in the world’, ranking above iconic locations such as Komodo National Park in Indonesia, Portugal’s Douro Valley and California’s Big Sur.

Stretching across Asturias, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon, the Picos de Europa National Park has peaks rising to 2,650 metres, just a short distance from the Cantabrian coast.

READ MORE: Wave goodbye to your summer holiday? Airlines start axing flights as jet fuel costs soar – with supplies ‘less than a week away’ from running dry

The Picos de Europa have been named as ‘the most beautiful place in the world’ by Time Out. Credit: Wikipedia theophrastus820

It’s the second most visited national park in Spain, after Teide National Park in Tenerife.

The magazine highlights the rugged nature of the terrain as well as the deep gorges, jagged peaks, nearby beaches and the Cantabrian Sea, calling it a geographical wonder.

The full ranking blends well-known landmarks with lesser-known gems, a deliberate approach by Time Out to avoid overtourism bias and shine a light on places that retain their authenticity.

READ MORE: Photo of young Iberian lynx playing with a mouse in Spain’s Ciudad Real catches top prize in wildlife competition

The range ranks ahead of other iconic natural spaces such as the Komodo National Park in Indonesia. Credit: Wikimedia Triayusept

Komodo National Park in Indonesia ranks second on the list, famed for its marine biodiversity and the striking white, black and pink sands of Padar Island.

The Morgan Library & Museum in New York takes third place.

Spain’s latest award shows once again that it is one of the best countries in the world for natural beauty, alongside places like Doñana National Park, the Canary Islands and Malaga’s Caminito del Rey.

Click here to read more Nature News from The Olive Press.