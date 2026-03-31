EASTER week brings a blustery twist as powerful gusts rip across Spain, with coastal areas and island hotspots facing the brunt of conditions this week.

Semana Santa celebrations may be forecast to be largely rain-free this year, but holidaymakers in certain regions should still brace for turbulent weather with disruptive winds and rough seas expected instead.

State weather agency Aemet has issued a series of warnings for strong gusts sweeping across much of the country.

The areas expected to see high winds include Aragon, Catalunya, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

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31/03 11:42 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: vientos, costeros, polvo en suspensión y nevadas. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/vO0BxRMRMy — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 31, 2026

Orange alerts are in place for Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts already reaching up to 100km/hr in exposed areas such as Girona’s Emporda and parts of Zaragoza.

The Balearics are also taking a hit, with Menorca and northern Mallorca expected to see winds of up to 90km/hr.

Choppy conditions out at sea are also expected to generate waves reaching an extraordinary ten metres in height.

While conditions are forecast to ease slightly on Thursday by dropping to yellow alerts instead, forecasters still warn of turbulent winds of 70-80km/hr in areas including Tarragona, Zaragoza and Castellon.

Easter travellers and expats planning processions or coastal getaways should stay cautious, particularly near the sea.

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