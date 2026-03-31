31 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Mar, 2026 @ 15:10
·······
1 min read

Spain’s Holy Week weather havoc: Warnings issued for gale-force 100km/h winds and monster 10-metre-high waves

by

EASTER week brings a blustery twist as powerful gusts rip across Spain, with coastal areas and island hotspots facing the brunt of conditions this week.

Semana Santa celebrations may be forecast to be largely rain-free this year, but holidaymakers in certain regions should still brace for turbulent weather with disruptive winds and rough seas expected instead.

State weather agency Aemet has issued a series of warnings for strong gusts sweeping across much of the country.

The areas expected to see high winds include Aragon, Catalunya, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

READ MORE: Here comes the calima: Canary Islands brace for impact as 1300km-wide wall of dust bigger than the UK sweeps in from African coast

Orange alerts are in place for Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts already reaching up to 100km/hr in exposed areas such as Girona’s Emporda and parts of Zaragoza.

The Balearics are also taking a hit, with Menorca and northern Mallorca expected to see winds of up to 90km/hr.

Choppy conditions out at sea are also expected to generate waves reaching an extraordinary ten metres in height.

While conditions are forecast to ease slightly on Thursday by dropping to yellow alerts instead, forecasters still warn of turbulent winds of 70-80km/hr in areas including Tarragona, Zaragoza and Castellon.

Easter travellers and expats planning processions or coastal getaways should stay cautious, particularly near the sea.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

This Spanish mountain range is ‘the most beautiful place in the world’, according to leading British magazine

Next Story

WATCH: Inside the secret three-level tunnel used by narco bosses to smuggle drugs from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Previous Story

This Spanish mountain range is ‘the most beautiful place in the world’, according to leading British magazine

Next Story

WATCH: Inside the secret three-level tunnel used by narco bosses to smuggle drugs from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Latest from Balearic Islands

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop