Two injured in dining room floor collapse at popular tourist hotel in Mallorca

TWO people suffered minor injuries after part of a Mallorca tourist hotel dining room floor caved in on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm at the Zafiro Rey Don Jaime hotel in Santa Ponca- part of the Calvia municipality.

Two guests were treated for superficial cuts and were taken by ambulance to the Juaneda Clinic, according to the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE:

ZAFIRO REY DON JAIME HOTEL

The subsidence covered around 30 square metres with one theory being that it sunk because the flooring is old and not reinforced with meshing.

Many of the hotel clients have been transferred to other local establishments at their request, although as of Friday morning, the premises have not yet been closed by officials.

The dining room has been sealed off.

Nevertheless, the Ultima Hora newspaper reports that a temporary closure of the whole hotel is being considered until the issue is resolved.

Calvia mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, told IB3 radio that what happened ‘has been more of a scare’.

CALVIA MAYOR

An unspecified number of guests were in the dining room when the collapse took place.

Calvia firefighters and ambulance teams along with Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers attended the scene.

It’s the second hotel structural incident in Spain within a matter of days.

On Sunday, part of the dining room roof at Benidorm’s Poseidon Hotel collapsed with seven people including a child sustaining minor injuries.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.