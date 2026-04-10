10 Apr, 2026
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10 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
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Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients at Costa Blanca hospital

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Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients admitted to Costa Blanca hospital

A 62-YEAR-OLD Elche man has been arrested for stealing items from foreign elderly patients at Torrevieja Hospital.

The thief was collared by the Guardia Civil with help from the hospital’s security service.

Authorities said he had a criminal record for similar offences.

THIEF AT GUARDIA’S TORREVIEJA BARRACKS

The man would pounce in patient rooms when a victim was either asleep or were absent for medical tests.

He stole high-value tablets and mobile phones and on one occasion even took a patient’s bag containing vital medicines.

The Guardia Civil were called in after two reports concerning theft.

Analysis of the hospital’s security cameras was essential to identify the perpetrator.

Footage showed the man wore a cap to try to hide his face and walked down hospital corridors while pretending to use his mobile phone as he looked to find rooms from which could steal.

THIEF ON PROWL

Once he took items, he hid them underneath his jacket.

On the morning of March 3, security staff spotted the man trying to commit another robbery,

He has been charged with three thefts at Torrevieja Hospital.

The robber appeared before a Torrevieja court where he was granted bail.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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