4 bedroom Villa for sale in Montroy – € 280,000

This elegant 288m² home, constructed in 2007, sits proudly on an elevated 1,200m² plot with easy access and enjoys sweeping views of the surrounding rolling hills. A defining feature of the property is its large picture windows, designed to maximize natural light and showcase the stunning scenery. The welcoming entrance hall leads to a spacious living-dining room with fireplace, ideal for family gatherings or entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen also offers a breakfast/dining area with direct access to the terraces, where the views can be enjoyed throughout the year. Accommodation… See full property details

Villa

Montroy, Valencia

4 beds 3 baths

€ 280,000

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