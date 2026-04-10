4 bedroom Villa for sale in Montroy – € 280,000

This elegant 288m² home, constructed in 2007, sits proudly on an elevated 1,200m² plot with easy access and enjoys sweeping views of the surrounding rolling hills. A defining feature of the property is its large picture windows, designed to maximize natural light and showcase the stunning scenery. The welcoming entrance hall leads to a spacious living-dining room with fireplace, ideal for family gatherings or entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen also offers a breakfast/dining area with direct access to the terraces, where the views can be enjoyed throughout the year. Accommodation… See full property details
Villa
Montroy, Valencia
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4 beds
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3 baths
€ 280,000
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