10 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Montroy – € 280,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Montroy - € 280

This elegant 288m² home, constructed in 2007, sits proudly on an elevated 1,200m² plot with easy access and enjoys sweeping views of the surrounding rolling hills. A defining feature of the property is its large picture windows, designed to maximize natural light and showcase the stunning scenery. The welcoming entrance hall leads to a spacious living-dining room with fireplace, ideal for family gatherings or entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen also offers a breakfast/dining area with direct access to the terraces, where the views can be enjoyed throughout the year. Accommodation… See full property details

Villa

Montroy, Valencia

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 280,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Montroy - € 280,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British-Spanish team develops hybrid solar and nuclear power system for astronauts on missions to the moon and Mars

Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients admitted to Costa Blanca hospital
Next Story

Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients at Costa Blanca hospital

Previous Story

British-Spanish team develops hybrid solar and nuclear power system for astronauts on missions to the moon and Mars

Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients admitted to Costa Blanca hospital
Next Story

Robber stole from elderly and vulnerable foreign patients at Costa Blanca hospital

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop