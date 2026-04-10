CONVERTING documents like Word and PowerPoint to PDF has many advantages.

The main one is that when you convert file to PDF, the final version can be shared easily, as the recipient can open and read it regardless of the device they use.

PDFs preserve layout and formatting much better than any other file type. As a bonus, you can put additional security features on PDFs, such as a watermark, a password, or data encryption.

If you want to convert your documents and images to PDF, you’ll need a seamless tool, but you also probably don’t need to spend any money on that. In this article, we will list our favorite free PDF converters, from online tools to installable software for your devices.

PDFFly

The first and perhaps easiest solution for most people is to use a PDF converter online free of charge, such as PDFFly. You can use this tool in your browser on any device or platform, such as Windows, macOS, Linux, iPhone, Android, or Chromebook. You don’t have to install any software: only select the conversion type you need and click ‘Upload’.

What’s more, you can upload a wide array of file types, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as image and text files. Once the file is converted, you only need to hit ‘Download’, and you’re finished.

PDFFly also offers a handy PDF Summarizer and a reverse converter: it can convert PDFs into other file formats, which can be helpful for editing. In the race for the best PDF converter title, it ranks high among other free online solutions for these very reasons.

Microsoft Word

If you’re already working in Microsoft Word, you can directly convert your files in the app. Word has a built-in PDF export feature that works on both Windows and Mac. To convert your Word document, open it, click ‘File’, and ‘Save As’. Then, simply choose PDF from the file type list and save your document as a PDF.

By doing so, you’ll preserve formatting, fonts, margins, and images exactly as you see them in Word. This feature works great for resumes, reports, essays, and other documents with complex layouts.

Google Docs

For those who use Google Docs rather than Word, there is a similar option for file conversion. Once your text is ready, click on ‘File,’ then ‘Download’ and select the PDF format from the dropdown menu.

This method can be especially helpful on a Chromebook or when working on a phone. It works with shared documents, too, making it a great tool for teams that collaborate in the Google Cloud. You can share your documents with others, collaborate on edits in real time, and then turn file into PDF when it’s done.

MacOS and iOS

Mac and iPhone both have a similar trick for converting files to PDF. They use a print dialog for that purpose. On your Mac, open your document, then click ‘File > Print’. Then, in the print dialog, instead of printing, choose ‘Save as PDF’.

The steps are just slightly different on your iPhone or iPad. After opening the file, tap ‘Share’, then ‘Print’, and pinch outward on the print preview to create a PDF. Save the result in Files, or share it right away.

This feature works for documents, saved websites, and images. It’s a useful free solution for Apple users who prefer not using third-party apps.

LibreOffice

If you prefer desktop software with more features, then LibreOffice might be a good choice. It is a powerful, open-source office suite that includes PDF export for different formats, including Writer, Calc, and Impress. When you click to save your file as a PDF, you have full control over settings; for example, you can adjust the image quality, encryption, and bookmarks.

LibreOffice is excellent because it works on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is a good option for users who convert many documents and need greater control over their PDF output.

Conclusion

Knowing how to convert files can help you store and share your documents more effectively and reliably. There are many ways to convert document to PDF for free, and your choice depends on what tools you already use as well as how often you convert files.

The options wpresented here include browser and desktop converters, as well as built-in features in common tools and operating systems. By using these, you can convert your documents hassle-free and at no cost.

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