A LEADING Spanish university is set to test faster-than-ever 6G internet for the first time, in what officials say will ‘revolutionise connectivity’ across the country.

The Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya (UPC) is preparing to roll out a 32-km fibre-optic network linking two of its campuses, enabling real-world testing of the ‘groundbreaking’ technology.

Oscar Lopez, Spain’s minister for digital transformation, described the 6GLabNet initiative as a ‘momentous’ step forward for fields such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality.

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Speaking on Wednesday at UPC, Lopez said: “This project is set to revolutionise connectivity. It is a powerful contribution from Catalonia’s public university system to innovation.”

He added that the project would boost ‘Europe’s digital sovereignty’ and ‘represent another milestone in the growing list of successes of Spain’s research-driven future.’

6GLabNet, one of only a few setups of its kind in Europe, is designed to support everything from autonomous vehicles and AI-driven systems to industrial and agricultural applications, scientists say.

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During the launch, engineers even demonstrated a remotely operated vehicle moving between the UPC campuses – Diagonal Nord, in Barcelona, and the UPC’s Baix Llobregat site in Castelldefels.

Researchers say the system effectively works like a private telecom network, allowing multiple users and experiments at the same time.

It will also be used to trial advanced 5G services as a stepping stone towards full 6G technology, which is not expected to be fully standardised until around 2030.

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