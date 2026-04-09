A SPANISH carmaker has launched the first in a new series of electric vehicles built entirely in-country – and the name is sure to raise eyebrows.

Cupra, owned by the Volkswagen Group but headquartered in Martorell near Barcelona, unveiled this week a compact urban model called Raval, named after one of the Catalan capital’s most well-known neighbourhoods.

Priced from €26,000, the Raval is designed to make electric driving more accessible, Cupra has said, targeting younger drivers and urban users.

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Prices for the Cupra Raval start at €26,000.

Despite measuring just over four metres in length, the Raval promises generous interior space, with top variants capable of accelerating from 0–100 km/h in under seven seconds and a range of up to 450 km.

As expected, the car also features a wide range of personalisation options and ‘spectacular’ interior lighting, with seven available modes.

Though entirely a standalone brand, Cupra is built and manufactured by Spanish automaker SEAT at its Martorell plant – a move company executives say supports Spain’s push into electric vehicle production.

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Inside the car is a lot of space and seven different lighting modes.

Barcelona’s El Raval was once associated with crime and nightlife, but has since undergone significant transformation.

It is now considered one of the city’s most vibrant and multicultural neighbourhoods, and Cupra says the name reflects the car’s ‘energy and diversity.’

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