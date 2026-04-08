BUYING a car in Spain can feel daunting, especially with language barriers and unfamiliar rules.

Many people, in fact, rely instead on deplorable public transport, overpriced taxis, or extortionate rentals.

And to make matters worse, as reporting by The Olive Press has uncovered, scammers seem to be lurking around every corner – with expats and foreign buyers often seen as prime targets.

READ MORE: Online scammer sells non-existent cut price cars to people around Spain

Still, it’s far from a lost cause. With the right approach and a clear understanding of the rules, these pitfalls can be avoided.

So if you’re considering buying a car in Spain, read on – here’s what you need to know to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Buying a new car

If your budget allows, buying new is the safest option. Under Spanish law, new cars come with a three-year legal guarantee, meaning defects not caused by wear and tear must be resolved by the seller or manufacturer.

This built-in protection makes the process far more straightforward – but, of course, it comes with its own price tag attached.

Second-hand purchases and hidden costs

The used-car market is more complex.

Pricing can shift significantly once financing is included, with interest and fees increasing the final amount.

In one case reported by The Olive Press, a Moroccan gardener was left stunned after discovering a second-hand Nissan Qashqai carried a hidden €10,000 mark-up, partly due to financing costs and a contract he said he had never signed.

READ MORE: Marbella gardener stunned by €10k hidden markup on second-hand Nissan from Sevilla car dealership

As a general rule, buying outright is more transparent.

But if financing is needed, the full contract should be reviewed carefully, with a clear understanding of total costs, including all interest and charges, before signing.

Other risks include vehicles that are not legally transferable or that carry outstanding debts, such as unpaid finance or fines – both of which can pass to the buyer.

Another common tactic is pressure to pay a quick deposit to ‘secure’ the car, with sellers often insisting that other buyers are also interested in the vehicle.

Finally, beware of prices that seem too good to be true. If a car is really being sold for a pittance, it could mean it has suffered substantial damage.

READ MORE: Cybercrime police in Murcia locate scammers who sold undelivered cars across Spain

In all of these cases, using a gestor (‘administrator’) adds an important layer of protection.

Your administrator can run a number of important checks for you – including whether the car has suffered any accidents or if it carries any debt.

Transactions are best completed in person at the administrator’s office, with all paperwork finalised before any money is handed over.

Paid for, but not delivered

Delivery disputes can also arise where a vehicle is paid for but never delivered as expected.

In one case we reported on, a Spanish dealership and an American buyer became involved in a dispute over a €18,000 custom Range Rover.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Car wars! How a €18,000 custom Range Rover sold in Spain sparked a legal storm between dealership and American buyer

The buyer paid and expected to collect the vehicle in Barcelona, only to be told it could not legally enter due to environmental rules.

Months of delays followed, with the dealership ultimately refusing to release the car or issue a refund and lodging the funds with an Alicante court.

These situations highlight the importance of clearly defining delivery terms in writing before payment, including timing, location, and remedies if the seller fails to deliver.

Clear contracts provide legal leverage if things go wrong.

READ MORE: Common scams: Whistle blower reveals dirty tricks used to fleece customers at low-cost rental car firm in Spain

Rental traps

Car rentals can also present pitfalls, including hidden fees, pressure to purchase additional insurance, and disputes over alleged damage on return.

Charges may only become clear at pickup if contracts are not carefully reviewed, while confirming the full price in advance and documenting the vehicle’s condition at both pickup and return helps avoid disputes.

In Spain, consumer laws require transparency – but careful checking is still essential.

The takeaway

Buying a car in Spain is manageable, but it requires attention to detail.

Whether buying new, used, or renting, the key is ensuring all terms are clear, written, and fully understood before committing.

And don’t forget that there are specialists out there who can help you when things go wrong.

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